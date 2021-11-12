Man Who Accused Daniel Ortega of Raping his Sister Dies in Jail

Vilma Nuñez of CENIDH (r) accompanies family members of Santos Sebastian Flores at the penitentiary. Photo: La Prensa

Lawyer Santos Sebastian Flores Castillo died in the cells of the Modelo prison in Tipitapa, where he had been held since June 17, 2013

By La Prensa

HAVANA TIMES – The Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights (CENIDH) condemned the death of lawyer Santos Sebastián Flores Castillo, in the cells of the Modelo prison in Tipitapa, where he had been held since June 17, 2013. His imprisonment came after he accused President Daniel Ortega of raping his 15-year-old sister. CENIDH demands that the Ministry of the Interior (MIGOB) conduct a thorough investigation to determine the causes of Flores Castillo’s death.

Through a statement released on social networks, CENIDH reported that it had received information about the death of Flores Castillo; whose case is before the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR). Vilma Núñez, the president of CENIDH, accompanied Flores Castillo’s relatives to the Modelo prison in previous years, but they were not allowed to enter.

“CENIDH always accompanied Santos Sebastián’s family; denouncing the physical and psychological torture he suffered during all those years of unjust confinement,” the CENIDH statement said.

Santos Sebastian Flores Castillo

Eight years of physical and psychological torture

In 2013, Flores Castillo was accused of aggravated rape; and according to CENIDH, since then he faced a baseless criminal procedure whose origin was political. The crime was purportedly committed against an official of the Judiciary, with whom he had had an affair. He was sentenced to fifteen years in prison in a process that had been rushed by express order of Ortega, and in which he had no private defender. In addition, some property was confiscated.

During the eight years he was in the Modelo prison he was subjected to inhumane conditions and physical and psychological torture. These were denounced on multiple occasions by human rights organizations. Additionally, he was never provided with adequate medical care.

His problems with the justice system began in 2010 after he reported to CENIDH and the Permanent Commission on Human Rights (CPDH), that in 2005 Ortega began a romantic relationship with his sister Elvia Flores, who at that time was 15 years old. As a result of that relationship Elvia gave birth to a baby girl in 2011.

As a result of these allegations, he and other family members began facing persecution, threats and harassment.

