Many Cubans Legally in US Will Be Able to Obtain Residency

File photo of people lining up trying to cross into the United States at the border with Mexico, in the city of Tijuana in Baja California. (EFE/Joebeth Terriquez)

The measure benefits those who entered the country requesting asylum between January 12, 2017 and November 17, 2021

By EFE / 14ymedio

HAVANA TIMES – Tens of thousands of Cubans who arrived at the United States border and applied for asylum will be able to obtain legal permanent residence, according to an announcement by the Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS).

In response to a class action lawsuit, initiated in 2020 before the courts, USCIS published a notice of the rule that applies to Cuban immigrants who presented themselves to the authorities and were on conditional release.

The measure benefits Cubans who entered the United States between January 12, 2017, and November 17, 2021, and obtained temporary freedom, a process called I-220A.

This resolution does not benefit those Cuban immigrants who entered the country illegally.

“The measure refers to certain citizens of Cuba who were denied adjustment of immigration status under the Cuban Adjustment Act,” the notice clarifies.

That legislation, enacted by President Lyndon Johnson (1963-1969) and which came into force in November 1966, allows access to permanent legal residence for all Cubans who have been “physically present” in the United States since January 1, 1959.

The Univisión network cited attorney Mark Prada who brought the lawsuit before the courts. He indicated that some 40,000 Cubans who entered the United States through the border with Mexico could obtain permanent legal residence under this change from USCIS.

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times.