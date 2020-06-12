News Today's Song 

Marcos Valle (Brazil) – Song of Day

Por Zahrah

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured artist is Marcos Valle from Brazil playing the song “Parabens” with Tom Misch from the UK, yesterday as part of Misch’s Quarantine Sessions.

 

Share your favorite songs with readers of Havana Times:

The only requirement is that it be a Latin American or Caribbean artist, but the musician’s country of residence is unimportant.

Include the name of the artist and his/her country of origin, track title, album name, year.

Please send your song (YouTube link), with your name and country or place of residence to this email address: [email protected]



View of Caracas

View of Caracas
A View of Caracas, Venezuela in 2016.  By Yordanka Caridad.  Camera: Nikon D80

