Mass Protests in Peru Demand Departure of President Dina Boluarte

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Peru, tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of Lima Wednesday to demand interim President Dina Boluarte step down. Boluarte came to power following the ouster of leftist President Pedro Castillo in December of last year. Dozens of protesters were killed in the ensuing crackdown by police and security forces.

Martha Mamani: “This government caused a genocide. It killed 80 innocent lives, and the people will never forgive this. This is the reason we’re here today. This is an immoral and incapable government. This government has only suppressed us.”

Demonstrators are also calling out persistent inequality and poverty in Peru.

Read more news here on Havana Times.