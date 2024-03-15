McGill Students Are on Hunger Strike to Demand University Divest from Israel

Photo: McGill Hunger Strike for Palestine

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Canada, a growing list of over 1,000 alumni, faculty, staff and others from Montreal’s McGill University signed an open letter in solidarity with students on hunger strike to demand McGill divest from companies arming Israel and impose an academic boycott on Israel over its genocide in Gaza and occupation of Palestinian land. This is hunger striker Chadi, explaining why they joined the peaceful action despite facing personal health challenges.

Chadi: “I see and hear about all the people in Gaza who are disabled and chronically ill, and they don’t get to opt out of the starvation, of the bombs and of the genocide. I think of Yazan al-Kafarneh, who was starved by the IOF, right? And I think of Gaza’s deaf children center that got destroyed a few days ago. And I don’t think I can sit this one out.”

