Mexican Environmentalists Álvaro Arvizu and Cuauhtémoc Márquez Found Murdered

Photo: Alvaro Arvizu Aguiñiga

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Mexico, human rights advocates are demanding justice for two environmentalists assassinated in separate attacks in the state of Mexico earlier this month. Álvaro Arvizu and Cuauhtémoc Márquez were forest and water defenders who fought against extractivism in the region. Márquez, who was also a beekeeper, was shot dead near his home on June 12. A day later, Arvizu died after being brutally assaulted by a group of unknown assailants with what appeared to be an ax. Mexico continues to be one of the deadliest countries for environmentalists in the world.