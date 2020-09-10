Mexican Farmers Storm Dam That Diverts Water to USA

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Thousands of farmers stormed a dam in Mexico’s northern border state of Chihuahua Tuesday. They used firebombs, sticks and rocks to drive back National Guard soldiers. Then the Guard opened fire with tear gas and live ammunition, killing two protesters.

The farmers are demanding Mexico stop diverting water to the United States from the La Boquilla Dam, which they say has left them unable to irrigate their crops amid a searing drought.

This is Abel Alvarado, one of the protesters.

Abel Alvarado: “It is a reaction from citizens who are defending their homeland. Water is everyone’s heritage. Water doesn’t belong to anyone. Water is for everyone in Chihuahua, for all Mexicans.”

Read more news reports on Havana Times