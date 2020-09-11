Mexican Feminists Occupy Offices, Demand End to Femicides

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Mexico, women started occupying human rights offices across the country. This comes as feminist groups and family members of women and girls who have been murdered or disappeared occupied Mexico City’s National Human Rights Commission for a week.

In the city of Ecatepec, in the state of Mexico, police attacked and detained protesters at one of the feminist occupations last night. Ecatepec is one of the most dangerous places for women in the country.

The activists and families demand the government do more to end disappearances and investigate cases of femicides. An average of 11 women are killed daily in Mexico, and the perpetrators are rarely brought to justice.

President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador has frequently dismissed violence against women. This is Yesenia Zamudio, whose 19-year-old daughter was murdered in Mexico City four years ago.

Yesenia Zamudio: “We are the families, the real ones, the searchers, the diggers, those who have suffered femicide, rape, the survivors, the real women, those that no one names, that are not shown on the television. … We are going to speak about everyone. We are going to guarantee justice for all women, and we demand to live in a country free of violence. It is our right. … This occupation will help all women. I told the secretary of the interior that if we don’t see a solution, we are going to take over the entire country.”

