Mexican Feminists Planning National Strike Against Femicide

Por Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Mexico, feminists are calling for a national strike on March 9, one day after International Women’s Day, to protest skyrocketing gender-based violence in the country. Calls for a national strike are being led by the Mexican feminist group Witches of the Sea. The strike has been referred to as “A Day Without Us” — calling on women to not go to work or school, to stay out of the streets and to avoid participating in the economy in any way for 24 hours. This is a member of Witches of the Sea, Arussi Unda.