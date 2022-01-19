Mexican Journalist Margarito Martínez Shot Dead in Tijuana

HAVANA TIMES – In Mexico, photojournalist Margarito Martínez was killed Monday in the northern Mexican border city of Tijuana. He was 49 years old. Martínez’s teen daughter discovered her father near their home with a fatal gunshot wound to his head. He had previously received threats from organized crime groups. Martínez covered police and crime for local outlets and worked as a fixer for international media, including the BBC. This is a Mexican media rights advocate.

Sonia de Anda: “Because of his status as a journalist, we do request that the Attorney General’s Office pay special attention, especially because we live in Mexico, where journalists are clearly at risk, and Margarito had requested the protection mechanism for journalists less than a month ago.”

Martínez’s murder came just a week after another journalist, José Luis Gamboa, was fatally stabbed in the Mexican state of Veracruz.

