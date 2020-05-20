Mexican Maquiladora Workers Demand Safe Working Conditions

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Mexico City, an Associated Press investigation uncovered more than 4,500 death certificates that listed COVID-19 as a possible factor — suggesting the city’s death toll from coronavirus may be three times higher than official government figures.

This comes as workers at U.S.-owned factories in the northern Mexican border city of Ciudad Juárez continue to resist orders to return to work, citing shortages of personal protective equipment and unsafe conditions. This is a factory worker speaking at a socially distanced protest march in Juárez on Monday.

Maria: “They prefer economic gains to keeping human beings alive and healthy. They prefer to sell things rather than acting according to the health needs of all of us who live here.”