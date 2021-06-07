Mexican President’s Party to Lose Supermajority

After Midterm Elections Marred by Violence

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Mexico, voters cast their ballots Sunday in one of the country’s largest elections in history as about 21,000 local and national seats were up for grabs. Preliminary midterm election results show President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s political party, MORENA, and allies have won over half of the 500 seats in Mexico’s lower house but have failed to secure a supermajority.

This would prevent AMLO from passing any major legislation or enacting constitutional reforms — which require a two-thirds approval — without support from the opposition. This election was largely seen as a referendum on AMLO’s government, which rose to power in 2018.

Final results are expected next week. This midterm election was also described as one of the deadliest. Human remains were found in at least two voting booths in the northern Mexican state of Baja California Sunday. In the run-up to the election, over 80 politicians were killed, including 35 candidates running for Sunday’s vote.

