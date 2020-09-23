Mexico Demands Investigation into Hysterectomies at ICE Jail

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Mexico’s government is demanding U.S. authorities address allegations of forced sterilizations at Irwin, Georgia, where at least six Mexican women may have had unwanted hysterectomies. This is Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard speaking Tuesday.

Marcelo Ebrard: “It is something that is unacceptable, and we reject it beforehand. Even in the United States there is a reaction from important groups which we have been in contact with. This has to be cleared up. If it is confirmed, it will be a major issue and not only punished, but also other measures would be taken.”