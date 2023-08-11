Mexico Demands Texas Remove Floating Barrier of Buoys with Saw Blades in Rio Grande

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Mexican officials are demanding Texas remove its border buoys from the Rio Grande, saying the floating barrier, aimed at blocking asylum seekers from reaching the United States, was installed on Mexico’s side of the river. Between the buoys there are circular saw blades. Dozens of asylum seekers, including children, have been severely injured. Last week the bodies of two asylum seekers were found in the Rio Grande, one of them trapped in the buoy barrier. Mexico’s Foreign Secretary Alicia Bárcena spoke Thursday after meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington, D.C.

Alicia Bárcena: “On the buoy issue in Texas, we are deeply concerned about the issue, but thankful because the U.S. Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against the Texas government. And this helps us very much, because we are talking about a delicate situation on our border, in our rivers, in the Rio Bravo, in the Rio Grande, but most of the buoys are on the Mexican side.”

