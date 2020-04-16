Latin America News 

Mexico Faces Shortage of Medical Workers as COVID-19 Spreads

By Democracy Now

 

Elsewhere in Mexico, dozens of workers from an assembly factory in Ciudad Juárez owned by the U.S.-based company Regal held a protest Wednesday demanding the factory’s shutdown over safety concerns. The protest followed the death of an employee who presented COVID-19 symptoms. This is factory worker Isabel Flores.

Isabel Flores: “We are scared for our health and the health of our children, because we all have families, all of us here, and they just look at us as a business. They don’t care if we die.”



