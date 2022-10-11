Mexico Files Lawsuit Against Arizona-Based Gun Sellers

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Mexico has filed another lawsuit against five U.S.-based firearm dealers responsible for fueling the flow of illegal weapons and a surge in murders in Mexico. Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said Monday the new lawsuit targets five gun shops based in Arizona that have made firearms widely accessible to “straw” buyers who then help smuggle them into Mexico. Ebrard said in recent years about 60% of the weapons seized in Mexico were traced back to 10 U.S. counties, mostly along the U.S.-Mexico border.

This comes after a US federal court in late September dismissed a separate $10 billion lawsuit Mexico filed last year against US-based gun manufacturers.

