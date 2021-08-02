Mexico, Russia, Bolivia & Nicaragua Send Aid to Cuba

as US Announces New Sanctions

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Mexico, Russia, Bolivia and Nicaragua have sent shipments of food and medical supplies to Cuba over the past week. Cuba is in the midst of a public health and economic crisis. On Sunday, Cuba reported nearly 10,000 new COVID-19 cases — the highest since the start of the pandemic. Miguel Díaz Reynoso is Mexico’s ambassador to Cuba.

Miguel Díaz Reynoso: “This awaited arrival, together with other vessels, other forms of assistance, of cooperation, represent one simple and great thing. They are proof of friendship, of gratitude, of solidarity. That’s what President Obrador asked for. For Cuba to have what it needs now, and that’s what is being shipped.”

This comes as the Biden administration continues to reject calls to lift the U.S. embargo on Cuba. On Friday, the U.S. announced new sanctions on Cuba and President Biden warned more sanctions might be coming.

[With a time worn agricultural policy that hinders instead of stimulating farm production, the government was used to importing 60 to 80% of the country’s food needs. Now, without funds for imports, the population suffers severe shortages of the most basic products.]

