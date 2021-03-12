Mexico to Become World’s Largest Legal Marijuana Market

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Mexico is poised to become the world’s largest marijuana market after lawmakers approved a landmark bill Wednesday legalizing recreational use of cannabis. The legislation, which is backed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, is still being finalized. It could bring major shifts to a country that has been plagued by drug-related violence. Some critics have warned a legal market for marijuana would favor big companies. Low possession limits would still penalize some consumers. Activists also say the new law should address the harm caused by years of militarized anti-drug policies.

