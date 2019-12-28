Mexico to Bring Complaint Against Bolivia’s Interim Government to ICJ
HAVANA TIMES – Mexican officials say they plan to file a formal complaint in the International Court of Justice against Bolivia’s interim right-wing government over the presence of security forces outside Mexico’s Embassy in La Paz.
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador granted longtime Bolivian President Evo Morales asylum in Mexico in November after Morales was forced to resign under military pressure. Morales has since left Mexico for Argentina, where he was also given refuge. Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said the alleged harassment of Mexican diplomats in Bolivia violates international treaties and the right for countries to grant asylum.
Marcelo Ebrard: “Not even in the worst moments of the military coups of the ’70s and ’80s was the integrity of Mexican embassies and their residents put at risk. And it’s an internationally known principle, across the entire international community: the respect of the right to claim asylum.”