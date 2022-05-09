Mexico’s AMLO Says U.S. Should Not Exclude Other Nations from Summit of the Americas

Miguel Díaz Canel dando la bienvenida a Andrés Manuel López Obrador — known as AMLO.

Por Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – On Sunday, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel held talks in Havana with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador — known as AMLO — who was wrapping up a five-country tour. AMLO criticized the Biden administration over reports the U.S. will exclude Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela from next month’s Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador: “I will insist to President Biden that no country in the Americas be excluded from next month’s summit to be held in Los Angeles, California, and that the authorities of each country should freely decide whether or not to attend said meeting, but nobody should exclude anyone.”

Click here to see our interview with Cuba’s deputy foreign minister. During an earlier stop in Guatemala, AMLO criticized the United States for sending tens of billions of dollars to Ukraine instead of fulfilling pledges to help Latin American nations address the root causes of migration.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador: “There are many different things that we should not compare, but more than $30 billion have already been approved to support the war in Ukraine, and we have spent four years since President Donald Trump was proposing support with $4 billion to Central America, and to this day there has been nothing.”

