Mexico’s Health Ministry Won’t Require Masks

By Democracy Now

Patients leaving a hospital in Mexico.

HAVANA TIMES – In Mexico, coronavirus deaths have topped 45,000. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador continues to resist calls for a mask mandate, even as his government’s health ministers urged Mexicans to cover their faces to stop the spread of the disease.

Hugo Lopez-Gatell Ramirez: “The Mexican government, as I announced this morning, recommends the use of face masks. But, we’ve also been very clear –and when the explanation comes some people get upset–, that we’re not going to make it an obligatory measure from the Mexican government.”