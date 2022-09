Image Credit: Twitter: @mireprofreedom

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – The Michigan Supreme Court is allowing voters to decide in November whether to enshrine abortion rights to the state Constitution. The ballot initiative gathered over 700,000 signatures in support. This comes after a judge on Wednesday struck down a 1931 Michigan anti-abortion law that prohibited the procedure unless the pregnant person’s life was at risk.

