Monday Breaks Record for Planet’s Hottest Day Ever Recorded

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In more climate news, scientists have confirmed that Monday was the hottest day ever recorded globally as deadly heat waves continue to scorch large swaths of the world. Monday’s record broke the previous all-time high temperature set just one day earlier. Carlo Buontempo, director of the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service, said the latest record is unlikely to stand for long, as the climate crisis continues to worsen.

Carlo Buontempo: “It is something we need to get used to, because as the climate keeps warming as a consequence of the increasing greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, we are bound to see a new record being broken in the next few months, in the next few years.”

Gaza has also been hit by a blistering heat wave, worsening living conditions for Palestinians who have been repeatedly displaced due to Israel’s war.

