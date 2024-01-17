Mother and Her 2 Young Children Die While Crossing the Rio Grande

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott is facing more condemnation for his support of anti-immigrant and border enforcement policies that led to the recent deaths of another three asylum seekers attempting to cross the Rio Grande near the border city of Eagle Pass. The mother and her two young children have been identified as 33-year-old Victerma de la Sancha Cerros, Yorlei Rubi and Jonathan Agustín Briones de la Sancha, who were 10 and 8 years old. They were from Mexico. Their drowning Friday came just days after Texas troopers took over about 2.5 miles of the U.S.-Mexico border, including Shelby Park near Eagle Pass — a city park on the banks of the Rio Grande — denying access to U.S. Border Patrol attempting to respond to rescue calls. The area has also been blocked off with fencing, gates and razor wire.

The Biden administration has given Abbott until today to remove the barriers after the Justice Department on Friday petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene against Texas. Texas Congressmember Joaquin Castro said, “This is what Operation Lone Star looks like on the ground. Texas officials blocked Border Patrol agents from doing their job and allowed two children to drown in the Rio Grande. Governor Abbott’s inhumanity has no limit. Everyone who enables his cruelty has blood on their hands.”

