NAACP Calls on Biden to Halt Arms Shipments to Israel

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – On Thursday, the NAACP called on President Biden to draw a red line and halt arms shipments to Israel, citing the mounting death toll in Gaza, where over 36,700 Palestinians have been killed in the past eight months. This is NAACP CEO Derrick Johnson.

Derrick Johnson: “We witness individuals in Gaza who are civilians being attacked. And they went to what was supposed to be the safe zones. These are things that are avoidable. The United States must take a moral stand to protect civilian innocent children and lives.”

