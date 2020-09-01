Naomi Osaka Wears Mask with Breonna Taylor’s Name at US Open

By Democracy Now

Naomi Osaka at the US Open. Photo: Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports

HAVANA TIMES – In sports news, tennis champion Naomi Osaka walked onto the court of her first-round match at the U.S. Open Monday wearing a face mask bearing the name of Breonna Taylor.

Osaka, whose father is Haitian, recently withdrew from her matches at the Western & Southern Open to protest racism.

The Breonna Taylor mask is one of seven face coverings, each one honoring a different person, that Osaka brought with her to the U.S. Open; it takes seven wins to claim victory at the tournament.

Osaka said, “It’s quite sad that seven masks isn’t enough for the amount of names, so hopefully I’ll get to the finals so you can see all of them.”

Read Michelle Obama’s denouncement of racism in the Trump administration.