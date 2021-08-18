New Zealand Orders Lockdown After ID’ing One COVID Case

Por Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In international news, New Zealand is on a strict nationwide lockdown for at least three days after identifying its first COVID-19 case in six months. This is Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern: “Delta has been called a game changer, and it is. It means we need to again go hard and early to stop the spread. We have seen what can happen elsewhere if we fail to get on top of it. We only get one chance.”

Since the lockdown was ordered, at least nine new cases were confirmed in New Zealand.

Read more news on Havana Times.