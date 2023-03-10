Newark Unveils Harriet Tubman Statue, Replacing Statue of Columbus

Image Credit: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

HAVANA TIMES – In New Jersey, a monument honoring abolitionist hero Harriet Tubman was unveiled in Newark Thursday, replacing a statue of Christopher Columbus that was removed in 2020 as racial justice protests erupted nationwide in response to the police murder of George Floyd. Washington Park has been renamed “Harriet Tubman Square.” Among the guests at Thursday’s ceremony were rapper Queen Latifah, who is from Newark, and Tubman’s great-great-great-grandniece Michele Jones Galvin.