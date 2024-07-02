Newly Sworn Panamanian President Touts Deal with US to Crack Down on Migrants

President Jose Raul Mulino took office Monday in Panama

HAVANA TIMES – In Panama, President Jose Raul Mulino was sworn in Monday, vowing to block asylum seekers from crossing through the treacherous Darién jungle as they head north to the United States. U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was among those who attended the inauguration. Mulino announced an agreement with the Biden administration to deport migrants who are apprehended in the Darién Gap, while the US helps cover the cost of deportation flights.

President José Raúl Mulino: “Today the number of migrants passing through the Darién Gap is staggering. Plus, international criminals use this region as their operations base. I will appeal to international solidarity in regards of the cause of the problem. And I will seek solutions with the involved countries, especially the United States, as it’s the final destination of migrants.”

Mulino is Panama’s former public security minister.

