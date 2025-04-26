Nicaragua Makes Passport Renewal Abroad More Difficult

With the centralization of passport renewal in Managua

Citizens wait to be attended at the main offices of Immigration in Managua. // Photo: Taken from the official El 19 Digital

Citizens warn that the measure entails greater control by the Ortega regime, increased costs for processing the document, and risks for their families in Nicaragua.

By Confidencial

HAVANA TIMES – ‘Ricardo’ is a Nicaraguan who has lived in Costa Rica for 25 years, meaning his life and close family are based in Costa Rican territory. Throughout this time, he had never been concerned about renewing his passport — until the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo decided to centralize this process in Managua for Nicaraguans living abroad.

Ricardo’s passport expires in 2027. By then, he will no longer be able to renew it at the Nicaraguan Embassy in San Jose as he used to, so he is currently evaluating the available options to obtain the document.

“It’s not that I don’t want to go to my country, but with so many things happening, you never know what could happen to you there,” he says.

Nicaraguans living abroad will now have to renew their passports at the Immigration headquarters in Managua or through a power of attorney sent to a family member in Nicaragua. If the passport is lost, they must pay a fine of $75.

In statements to official media, the head of the Directorate of Immigration, Aura Téllez, specified that the power of attorney should preferably be sent “to a family member” and must be apostilled.

Additionally, the special power must be used “exclusively” for the renewal of the ordinary passport.

Greater Control and Costs for Nicaraguans

For ‘Marcos’, a Nicaraguan living in Costa Rica since 2020, the Ortega regime’s measure “comes as no surprise,” and he believes it is “part of the regime’s control” over the Nicaraguan population. The exile regrets that the measure makes access to the document more expensive. “Now we not only have to pay for the passport but also have to travel to Nicaragua — that’s additional expenses — and it’s hard to get time off work for one or two weeks,” he explains.

Regarding the possibility of handling the passport renewal through a power of attorney sent to a family member, Marcos points out that it also involves costs and poses certain risks for the relative managing the process in Managua.

“I feel like it would be exposing them (family members), because if they have me identified as an opponent, then they would link them too,” he emphasizes.

Ricardo also has relatives in his hometown of Leon who could help him process the passport in Managua, but relying on them would also involve expenses that were previously unnecessary.

Requirements under Passport Centralization

In addition to the power of attorney, Nicaraguans abroad who wish to renew their passports must submit a photocopy of their national ID card, a photocopy of the person with the power of attorney’s ID, and a photocopy of the passport to be renewed. If the passport is lost, a loss declaration must be attached, and a $75 fine must be paid.

They must also complete the passport application form, attach proof of payment for the passport fee (costing $21.56), and submit two passport-size photos with a white background, with ears and forehead visible.

The passport is the identity document for Nicaraguans abroad. Without it, they cannot carry out any type of procedure, either with public institutions or private ones.

First published in Spanish by Confidencial and translated and posted in English by Havana Times.

Read more from Nicaragua here at Havana Times.