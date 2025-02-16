Nicaraguan Exiles Two Years After Losing Their Nationality

they reaffirm their commitment to freedom

Some of the denationalized Nicaraguans.

HAVANA TIMES – On February 15, 2023, the government of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo stripped 94 people of their Nicaraguan nationality, accusing them of “treason.” Among them were some of the nation’s most recognized writers, journalists, religious leaders and human rights advocates – a virtual “Who’s Who” of figures opposing Ortega’s authoritarian rule.

This was the second act of this nature in a week; On February 9, 2023, a total of 222 political prisoners were released and put on a plane to the United States, and subsequently declared stateless.

In addition to being stripped of their Nicaraguan citizenship, both groups had all their assets and properties confiscated, allegedly to “pay the bill” for their debt to the State.

In commemoration of this dark anniversary, 42 of the denationalized intellectuals, activists and journalists issued a joint statement on February 15th. The document noted the absurd way in which the process took place: “This demented swipe reached the limits of ridiculousness. They launched the supposed accusation in the morning, and by the afternoon of the same day they were publicly announcing what they called the sentence. A piece of bogus paper spelling out sanctions that didn’t exist under Nicaraguan law.”

Those signing the statement added: “Our tormentors thought they would break our commitment to struggle for freedom, justice and democracy in Nicaragua. They didn’t succeed.” Despite the difficulties and challenges, the denationalized Nicaraguans have maintained their commitment to fight for freedom, justice and democracy in Nicaragua. Two years later, they declare the ongoing validity of their commitment.

“Our flags and our commitment are intact. Despite everything, we hold firmly to our country’s flag – the blue and white flag. Today more than ever, we are proud of our culture, our roots, our lands, forests and seas, our idiomatic expressions, our food, our symbols and our humble people,” reads the document.

In the statement, the denationalized Nicaraguans also called for the unity of all Nicaraguans, in order to achieve the reestablishment of democracy and rights in the country.

“To achieve this, it’s essential that we maintain our flags flying high. But it’s not enough. We’ll soon be marking seven years since those April protests that the dictatorship strangled in blood and fire in their demented clinging to power. It’s time now to put aside malice and blindness. Only by joining forces and efforts can we shorten the road,” concluded the group of denaturalized Nicaraguans.

Signers of the joint statement of the denationalized Nicaraguans.

