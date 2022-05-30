Nicaraguan Mother’s Day Proclaimed Day of National Mourning

Relatives of victims demand justice without impunity

The demand was raised in the tribute “Traces of the Rebellion”, held on the fourth anniversary of the May 30, 2018 massacre.

By Confidencial

HAVANA TIMES – Relatives of the victims killed in the context of the 2018 protests reiterated their demand for “justice without impunity” for the 355 people who died because of the Ortega-Murillo regime’s repression in Nicaragua, according to the documentation of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR).

The demand was presented during the tribute “Traces of the Rebellion”, held on Saturday, May 28 in San Jose, Costa Rica. The group, “Friends of the Mothers of April”, organized the event in support of the joint day of action announced by relatives of the victims, in commemoration of the fourth anniversary of the May 30, 2018, Mother’s Day massacre, in which 19 people were killed amid the violence unleashed by the regime.

Some of the victims’ relatives who participated in the tribute were: Susana Lopez, mother of Gerald Vasquez; Sofía Mayorga, grandmother of Noel Calderon and mother-in-law of Humberto Parrales; Azucena Lopez, mother of Erick Jimenez Lopez; and Martha Lira, mother of Ezequiel Mendoza.

Mayorga, a relative of two of the fatal victims of the 2018 protests, said when taking the floor during the tribute, that “they are not going to silence us. We will continue to struggle to end the Ortega-Murillo regime. We continue to petition and raise our voices to demand justice without impunity.”

During the event, Martha Lira, mother of Ezequiel Mendoza, murdered on June 14, 2018, emphasized “in times of impunity, to remember the victims is to keep the call for justice alive.”

“In each activity we will pay tribute to our children. Keeping the memory of our children alive is a form of resistance. When he was dying my son said: Don’t forget me! So as a mother, I’m going to be present at every activity because it’s a way of remembering,” she said.

In the tribute, more than 40 pairs of shoes representing the victims who can no longer walk as a result of the Ortega-Murillo regime repression were on display. In addition, there were photographs and lists with the names of the more than 300 people killed in the context of civic protests.

Other relatives of people who died from the Ortega repression joined the tribute via Zoom and reiterated the demand for justice without impunity.

Sara Lopez, mother of victim Cruz Alberto Obregon, recalled that her son was murdered on May 30, 2018, and said that on that date “there is nothing to celebrate.” Instead of celebrating Mother’s Day, we are denouncing that “four years have already passed without getting justice”.

“This is not a party. It is a date of national mourning for that blood shed that day when the dictator murdered 19 people,” she said.

In addition, she stressed that as relatives they continue resisting and that the Ortega regime needs to know that “our children were the seeds that will soon bear fruit, and mothers will not be silent until we have a free, democratic, Nicaragua, where there is no repression and where justice reigns.”

“Nicaragua is in Mourning”

On May 16, the Association of Mothers of April (AMA) made a public call to declare this May 30 a day of national mourning, the date on which Mother’s Day is celebrated in Nicaragua and on which Daniel Ortega’s regime attacked what was known as the “Mothers’ March” four years ago.

AMA’s proposal was made in response to the initiative promoted by the head of the National Assembly, Ortega deputy Gustavo Porras, to declare Nicaraguan Mother’s Day a national holiday. On May 18, the Sandinista aligned deputies approved his initiative.

“In the face of the dictatorship declaring May 30 a national holiday, let’s declare May 30 a Day of National Mourning,” the organization proposed in a statement published on its Twitter account.

Organizations of Nicaraguans who are in exile in Costa Rica and the United States have announced activities for this weekend in support of the call for “national mourning” made by the relatives of the murdered victims of 2018.

