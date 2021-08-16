Nicaraguan Police Raid La Prensa, Arrest Editor Critical of Ortega

Por Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Nicaragua, police raided the offices of the national newspaper La Prensa, arresting its top editor. The government of President Daniel Ortega accused the publication and its editor of fraud, money laundering and defamation. Ortega has ordered a wave of arrests targeting his critics and political challengers ahead of November elections. This is a reporter from La Prensa speaking after the raid.

Geovanny Shiffman: “The objective of this is to silence us, silencing independent journalism and closing this media that has so much history. It has been more than 90 years.”

