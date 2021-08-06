Nicaraguan Student Leaders, a Month Isolated in Prison

Lesther Aleman and Max Jerez during a visit to a rural community. Photo: AUN

HAVANA TIMES – Two leaders of the Nicaraguan University Alliance (AUN), Max Jerez and Lesther Aleman have completed a month since their abduction and imprisonment, their organization reported today.

Since July 5, 2021, the day of their kidnapping, relatives have not been able to see them and the Police won’t except food for them, only bottled water and sometimes personal hygiene items.

“Before his capture, our leader, Lesther Alemán, called on us to be united and to continue working for Nicaragua.”

“Those who remain must continue. This is like a relay race. This is not the time to give up but to act. We are going to show that we are the majority. Christ always triumphs,” he messaged right before his capture.

Max Jerez also called on organized young people to continue working to build a democracy in Nicaragua.

“We must continue together for the freedom of the Nicaraguan people. We can’t fall into despair and paralysis. We must continue together, organizing ourselves, to defeat the dictatorship of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo,” said Jerez before his abduction.

In recent days the youths organized in AUN have been distributing stickers in different parts of the country to commemorate the strength of Max and Lesther, whose arrest “has motivated us to work harder in the communities.”

“One month after their arrest without cause, we demand their release and that of all the approximately 150 political prisoners. Likewise, we demand respect for their human rights.”

“We, organized youths, continue strong and working on the reactivation of our organization in all the municipalities of the country.”

