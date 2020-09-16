Nicaraguans Abroad Unite in Struggle

A group of Nicaraguans in Canada held a protest to mark the traditional Nicaraguan independence days. Courtesy photo

Nicaraguans in the diaspora attempt to define a common agenda to allow them greater international impact.

Por Ivette Munguia (Confidencial)

HAVANA TIMES – The Nicaraguan diaspora organizations are uniting around their common goals. Two of these main objectives involve coordinating work outside the country and defining a common agenda for exiled compatriots.

On September 14th, while Nicaragua celebrated its independence from Spain, these organizations signed a pair of bilateral accords. The exiles hope these agreements will give them greater impact at an international level.

Conexion Nica USA and Nicaragua Europa signed the initial agreement. They hope that this will “unite the struggle” to allow Nicaraguans outside the country to vote. They also plan to coordinate actions demanding freedom for the political prisoners, democracy, liberty, justice and the Rule of Law.

Former Major League baseball star Denis Martinez is the president of Conexion Nica USA. He emphasized that the work of the diaspora constitutes a duty to the nation. He expressed his commitment to continue working for the reestablishment of the Rule of Law in Nicaragua. “I want to dedicate my remaining days to the good of my country,” he said.

The exiles’ struggle

Conexion Nica USA signed a second document with the group Nicaraguenses en el Exilio [“Nicaraguans in Exile”]. The purpose of this is to develop a common agenda focused principally on the defense of human rights, They also plan to continue denouncing the rupture of the democratic order and the violation of human rights in Nicaragua. They plan to seek more support for exiled Nicaraguans, which total over 100,000 since 2018.

Oswaldo Leon of Conexion Nica USA explained that although both agreements have similar objectives, they were signed separately. This is because their statutes only permit bilateral cooperation agreements. However, the groups will continue working to achieve a greater alliance of the Nicaraguan diaspora.

“This type of bilateral alliance allows us to maintain each group’s independence. The Nicaraguan groups are very heterogeneous in their mandates, their membership and their objectives,” Leon said. The difference between the two agreements lies in the level of the work, which varies greatly, according to region.

Haydee Castillo of Nicaraguenses en el Exilio left open the possibility of a great alliance of the diaspora. She pointed out that most of the organizations share common objectives. One such specific objective is that the exiles “plan to return to Nicaragua. We plan to struggle to achieve a secure protocol for this, with international observation.”

Conexion Nica USA currently has a presence in many major states of the United States. SOS Nicaragua Europa is comprised of over 30 organizations in Europe. Nicaraguenses en el Exilio maintains a presence in all of the Americas and part of Europe.

