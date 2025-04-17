Nicaraguans in Exile Set to Honor the April Rebellion

on the 7th anniversary

Images of marches by exiled Nicaraguans in Costa Rica (2024) and Los Angeles (2023). // Photo: Archive | Courtesy

Activities in Costa Rica, the United States, and Europe include masses, discussions, public events, and cultural fairs

By Confidencial

HAVANA TIMES – The Nicaraguan diaspora in various parts of the world is preparing to commemorate the seventh anniversary of the April 2018 Rebellion with a series of activities to honor the victims of repression and demand “justice, freedom, and democracy.”

“The commemoration serves as a reminder that we still don’t have justice. What the people of Nicaragua need is justice and to ensure that there is no impunity for any of the perpetrators of the crimes committed in 2018,” stated Nicaraguan activist Edgard Blanco.

April 18, 2025, marks the seventh anniversary of the 2018 civic uprising against the dictatorship of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo. The protests left at least 355 people dead, according to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR).

Nicaraguans in Costa Rica, the United States, and Europe have planned numerous events that will run through the last week of April. These activities include masses, forums, public events, and cultural fairs.

Anniversary Activities in Costa Rica

The Nicaraguan community in Costa Rica has the following confirmed events:

Friday, April 18, 8:00 a.m. – San José

Gathering in front of the Metropolitan Cathedral of San Jose for the traditional Stations of the Cross, under the slogan: “The Calvary of Christ and His Example Inspire Us.” The walk aims to draw attention to the repression suffered by thousands of Nicaraguans and to demand religious freedom, justice for victims, and strength to continue the civic struggle.

Sunday, April 27, 9:00 a.m. – Vázquez de Coronado

At San Isidro Labrador parish, a fair and street festival will begin at 9:00 a.m. A special mass dedicated to Nicaragua’s freedom will follow at 12:00 noon, in memory of those killed, political prisoners, and in solidarity with the exiled and banished. The mass will feature the traditional Misa Campesina, performed by singer-songwriter Luis Enrique Mejía.

Tuesday, April 29, 5:00 p.m.

A forum titled “Politicians and Civil Society in Social Uprisings: April 2018 in Nicaragua” will be held in Costa Rica. The private event will be broadcast live on social media at 5:00 p.m. (Nicaragua time), gathering voices from civil society to reflect on the impact and lessons of the April 2018 civic uprising.

These events are part of a series of commemorative acts held each April to remember the 2018 uprising. From exile, the community insists on keeping collective memory alive and denouncing human rights violations.

Commemorations in the United States

In the US, commemorative events will take place in several cities:

Saturday, April 19, 3:00 p.m. – New York

Exiled Nicaraguans will gather at the Imagine Mosaic in Central Park—known as the John Lennon Memorial—to mark the seventh anniversary of the April Rebellion. Organized by Autoconvocados de NY, the event (3:00–5:00 p.m.) will feature participants in blue and white, chanting slogans, carrying signs, demanding justice, and honoring victims of the dictatorship.

“The victims, political prisoners, and exiles deserve justice. Everyone involved in crimes against humanity must be held accountable,” said Raquel, a Nicaraguan activist and exile who attends the event every year.

Sunday, April 20, 11:00 a.m. – Iowa

A commemorative mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Queen of Peace Parish, 320 Mulberry Street, Waterloo, Iowa, to honor those who lost their lives during the protests.

Sunday, April 20, 1:00 p.m. – Miami

The Nicaraguan diaspora in Miami will gather at St. Agatha Church to commemorate the April 2018 uprising and pay tribute to the victims of repression. Organizers reaffirm their commitment to a “free and democratic” Nicaragua.

Wednesday, April 24, 5:00 p.m. – Hialeah, Florida

In Hialeah, Florida, a memorial mass will be held at 5:00 p.m. at St. Barbara Parish (6801 W 30th Ave) to honor and remember the deceased.

Friday, April 26, 1:00 p.m. – Indianapolis

Under the slogan “April Is Not Forgotten”, a public and community event will be held at Eventos STAR (2917 Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46221). The gathering aims to preserve the memory of the victims and strengthen unity and resistance in exile. The invitation is open to the entire Nicaraguan and allied community to share testimonies, reaffirm the fight for justice, and promote historical memory as a tool for resistance.

These above listed events reflect the diaspora’s efforts to denounce repression and keep hope alive for a free Nicaragua.

April Rebellion Commemorations in Europe

In Europe, memory and resistance activities will also take place:

Monday, April 21, 12:00 p.m. – Netherlands

A commemorative event will take place in The Hague, including a demonstration and gathering of Nicaraguans to demand “justice and freedom.” The event will be held at Bethel Thomas Schwenckestraat 28/30, 2563 BZ, The Hague, starting at noon.

Sunday, April 27, 5:30 p.m. – Germany

St. Elisabeth Church in Hamburg will host a memorial mass followed by a cultural fair featuring Nicaraguan music, dance, and cuisine. The event, beginning at 5:30 p.m., seeks to preserve culture and community identity far from home.

First published in Spanish by Confidencial and translated and posted in English by Havana Times.

