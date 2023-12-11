Nicas Marched in Los Angeles for the Political Prisoners

demanding their immediate release from Daniel Ortega’s jails

Nicaraguans in the United States gathered to continue demanding respect for human rights and the freedom of political prisoners. Photo: Nicaragua Actual

With this demonstration on December 10th, the Nicaraguan diaspora residing in Los Angeles commemorated the 75th anniversary of the declaration of Human Rights. They demand greater pressure from the international community against the Ortega-Murillo dictatorship.

By 100% Noticias

HAVANA TIMES – This Sunday, December 10, the community of Nicaraguan exiles in the United States gathered in Los Angeles to march in defense of human rights in Nicaragua and the freedom of all the political prisoners, among them Monsignor Rolando Álvarez, who was sentenced this past February to 26 years in prison for political crimes.

Between slogans and songs, and accompanied by blue and white banners and flags, Nicaraguans toured the main streets of the city on foot, on motorcycles and in vehicles showing their support for democracy and freedom in Nicaragua, as well as in support of the Catholic Church and its authorities who suffer persecution and siege by a criminal regime.

With this demonstration of freedom, the Nicaraguan diaspora residing in Los Angeles commemorated the 75th anniversary of the declaration of Human Rights, with which they will demand greater pressure from the international community against the Sandinista dictatorship of Ortega and Murillo for the return of democracy and the rule of law in the country.

According to Gretel Campbell, organizer of this civic march, the community of exiles has been called to not forget that their voices continue to resist the repression of the regime that prevents them from their right to safe mobility with their passport. “Those of us who live abroad have our rights violated by not having a passport and not being able to return to the country,” she said.

Since April 2019, the Nicaraguan community in Los Angeles has held multiple marches in support of their compatriots who are oppressed and kidnapped by the Ortega Murillo regime since the student rebellion in 2018.

HR Defenders denounce captivity of Monsignor Alvarez

On the International Day of Human Rights Defenders, this past December 9, the Nicaragua Never Again Human Rights Collective reiterated its complaint for the illegal and unjust imprisonment of the Catholic bishop, Monsignor Rolando Alvarez, a political prisoner of the Ortega Murillo dictatorship. They demanded his immediate freedom, as well as respect for his civil and political rights.

Through a statement, the organization highlighted the brutal persecution against Alvarez, who “has been a victim of persecution just for denouncing state repression and human rights violations in Nicaragua.”

