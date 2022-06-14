Nobel Peace Laureate Malala Yousafzai Warns Girls Impacted Most from Climate Crisis

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – The Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai joined with youth climate activists Greta Thunberg and Vanessa Nakate on Friday in a protest outside the Swedish parliament. Yousafzai talked about how the climate emergency is impacting girls across the globe.

Malala Yousafzai: “Due to climate-related events, millions of girls lose their access to schools. Events like droughts and floods impact schools directly. Displacements are caused due to some of these events. And because of that, girls are impacted the most. They’re the first ones to drop out of schools and then the last ones to return, as well.”