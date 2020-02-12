News 

Northern Ireland Celebrates its First Same-Sex Marriage

Robyn Peoples (left) and Sharni Edwards make a toast during their wedding in Loughshore hotel in Carrickfergus. Photograph: Mark Marlow/EPA

HAVANA TIMES – Robyn Peoples and Sharni Edwards, two women from the city of Belfast, became on Tuesday the first same-sex couple to marry in Northern Ireland, reported Europa Press.

The wedding between the two women of 26 and 27 years was possible after Northern Ireland legalized same-sex marriage last October despite the opposition of some local politicians and religious leaders.

“This is for Northern Ireland. We need to show everyone that it is okay to be a same-sex couple,” said Robyn Peoples after the ceremony that took place in the town of Carrickfergus.

“We have fought so hard to get it and now we are here. It’s amazing,” she said. With the wedding we are “showing that we are the same as a man and a woman.” “Our love is simply the same,” she said.

Amnesty International has pointed out that this victory is “proof that fighting for equality makes progress.”

[Editor’s Note: Havana Times congratulates these two women and everyone who has taken part in the struggle for equal rights in Northern Ireland.]



