Number of Killings by Police Soars in Brazil

By Democracy Now
 
 

HAVANA TIMES – In Brazil, the number of people killed by police is soaring. Last year, the police killed an average of 17 people every single day, according to official government data.

Human rights activists say off-duty and retired police officers also regularly carry out extrajudicial killings as part of a state-sanctioned war on crime stoked by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has said criminals should “die like cockroaches.”



