NYC to Require Proof of Vaccine for Indoor Dining & Events

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced the city will soon require proof of vaccination to dine indoors, go to the gym or attend indoor entertainment events.

In other COVID news, The New York Times reports the Food and Drug Administration is moving toward fully approving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine by September.

Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama has announced plans to significantly scale down his 60th birthday party this weekend at the family’s $12 million estate in Martha’s Vineyard due to the spread of the Delta variant.

