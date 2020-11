By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Poland, an estimated 150,000 people rallied in Warsaw Friday to protest against a court decision banning nearly all forms of abortion. The protests were the biggest since the Solidarity movement of the 1980s.

Kasia Kowalska: “I am a woman. I am a mother. I have a daughter. And I think I am here not only for myself but also for my daughter, so that she can live in better times. I want the best for her and for everyone. I think it’s important for everyone who lives in Poland.”