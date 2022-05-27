“Only Yes Means Yes”: Spanish Parliament Passes Sexual Consent Bill 

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Spain’s parliament has approved landmark legislation that would codify the definition of consent as an explicit expression of a person’s will into Spanish law, freeing survivors of sexual assault from the burden of having to prove violence or intimidation was used against them. The measure, known as “Only Yes Means Yes,” makes consent a key determinant in sexual assault cases and emphasizes that a person’s silence does not equal consent. The efforts were spearheaded by Spain’s Equality Minister Irene Montero.

Irene Montero: “Today the feminist movement makes history again. We owed this to each one of the survivors. We owed it to ourselves. And most likely it will be one of the most important rights that we can leave to our daughters, for the present and future. Only yes means yes. Long live the women’s fight. Many thanks.”

