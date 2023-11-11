Ortega Gives Transport Boost to Evangelist Revival

Evangelists Nathan Norris, president of Florida-based “Shake the Nations Ministry” and Mauricio Canales, will preside over this event, which the Ortega regime is backing. Photo from government website “El 19 digital”

Transport cooperatives confirm they were threatened with sanctions of up to 15 days without the right to work if they refused to assist with their vehicles

By La Prensa

HAVANA TIMES – The dictatorship of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo once again left the population without public transportation on Friday and Saturday, November 10-11. Authorities ordered the country’s different public transport cooperatives, both urban and intra-city, to “get people out of their neighborhoods” in order to attend the “Good News Nicaragua” evangelical crusade.

This crusade, according to the regime’s propaganda, is being promoted by Puerta de la Montaña [“Door to the Mountain”] Ministry and its Managua Pastoral Center. It will be held from 5 pm onwards on November 10-11, at Managua’s “Juan Pablo II Plaza de la Fe.”

According to the regime’s media, representatives of this Ministry include John Audrey Hancock, one of its founders, and missionary Walner Blandon, the organization’s representative in Nicaragua.

Transport companies threatened with sanctions

Transport cooperative members from Carazo department complained that the scarcity of transport vehicles in that zone, especially buses and microbuses, became obvious beginning at noon on Friday, due to the large number of people waiting at the bus stops. This was because most of the vehicles were obligated to “lend their services to said activity.”

The transport workers stated they’d been advised that: “public transport workers who disobey the orders will be sanctioned by having their right to work suspended for at least 15 days, without pay.”

Sources explained that each of Carazo’s intercity cooperatives had to assign “at least 10 vehicles to the service of this activity,” so as to “get people out” of their neighborhoods. They’re also aware that the regime contracted “ordinary buses” that don’t belong to the fleet that serves public transportation.

This isn’t the first time the regime has left Managua residents without public transportation. They recently utilized the public transport vehicles to hold a caravan for the transfer of new vehicles imported from China. Users of urban transport complained on social media that they had to wait over two hours for a bus to arrive – either that or pay the high costs of a taxi or walk for miles to get home.

