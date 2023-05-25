Ortega Prohibits Entry to More than 100 Costa Rican Tourists

Costa Rican tourists denied entry into Nicaragua.

Despite the Costa Ricans having all their papers in order, Nicaraguan immigration prevented them from entering “for security reasons.”

By 100% Noticias

HAVANA TIMES – The dictatorship of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo denied entry to more than 100 Costa Rican tourists who came to Nicaragua aboard two buses to see various historical sites in the country.

Despite the Costa Ricans having all their papers in order, Immigration prevented them from entering.

“We were going as tourists to Nicaragua, we are 100 Costa Ricans from Cartago, Desamparados, Heredia and other places. We left from five in the morning and the idea was to visit Managua, Granada and León,” one of those affected explained to 100% Noticias.

The tourists had reservations in different hotels in Nicaragua, where they would stay while they toured the cities of our country.

“We had reservations at the Hilton Hotel and the Holiday Inn in Managua and they did not let us in. They did not give us any explanations even though we had all the papers in order. We had already crossed the Costa Rican border. While lining up to enter to Nicaragua, they kept us for two hours and then the Immigration official told us, “No, we are not allowing you to enter Nicaragua,” explained one of the Costa Rican citizens.

“They denied us entry. Several of us had visited Nicaragua on several occasions,” lamented the citizen.

This was the first time that the regime has denied entry to Costa Rican tourists “for security reasons.”

The excursion then returned to the different provinces of Costa Rica.

Read more from Nicaragua here on Havana Times.