Ortega to Close Down 83 More Non-Profits, The List Grows

CAPS-Nicaragua have promoted local community management, development and maintenance of drinking water projects throughout the country. They are one of the latest wave of organizations the Ortega regime is closing.

HAVANA TIMES – The regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo will summarily strip the legal status of 83 more civic organizations this coming week. The latest assault on civil society was presented to the rubber-stamp legislature on Friday.

Filiberto Rodríguez Lopez has been Ortega’s delegate presenting the annulments against NGOs for the steamroller of Sandinista deputies and their political allies in the National Assembly during the parliamentary sessions.

With these 83 cancellations, the regime will reach 356 NGOs and associations nationwide canceled since 2018, of which 282 will be closed so far in 2022.

The organizations, associations and foundations included in this new list prepared by the regime dealt with issues such as the promotion of democracy, social services, protection of children, defense of women’s rights, care for the environment, equestrian issues, and the study of the language, etc.

The arguments put forward by the regime to justify these cancellations are the same with which they have justified their assault on NGOs from the beginning: an alleged failure to submit their financial statements to the Ministry of the Interior (Migob) “according to the fiscal periods with a detailed breakdown of income, expenses, balance and details of donations (origin, provenance and final beneficiary)”.

Another of the statements made by the Ortega deputy Rodríguez is that supposedly the NGOs did not report to the Migob the members of their boards of directors, the previous donations from abroad and the identity documents of their funders. He also argues that these associations did not comply with their registration as Foreign Agents.

However, the Ortega machine always fails to mention that when the organizations have tried to file their annual reports Migob has repeatedly refused to accept them, paving the way to accuse them of not having been submitted.

The dissolution of the hundreds of civil society organizations occurs in a context of repression and reprisals that emerged after the 2018 protests and worsened in 2021, when the regime faced an electoral landscape where it eliminated political competition by jailing its main potential opponents and thus secured its fourth consecutive term unopposed.

The following is the list of the 83 non-profits to be eliminated:

1. Asociación para el Desarrollo y Promoción Integral de Chontales.

2. Fundación “Acción para el Desarrollo Integral y Solidario” ADISO.

3. Asociación Ecuestre de Nueva Segovia (AECNUSE).

4. Asociación en Ayuda al Pueblo Nicaragüense (AAPN).

5. Asociación para la Atención Integral de los Derechos Humanos (AID-H).

6. Asociación para el Desarrollo Ecuestre Nacional, (Asodena).

7. Fundación Centro para Programas de Comunicación / Nicaragua (CPC-Nicaragua).

8. Asociación Club Rotario Metropolitano de León, (CMRL).

9. Asociación Nicaragüense Pro-Defensa de la Mujer (ASONICMU).

10. Asociación De Promotores De La Salud Y Parteras De Nueva Guinea, APROSAPANG.

11. Asociación Para La Salud Comunitaria En Río San Juan, ASC-Río San Juan.

12. Asociación Nicaragüense de los Caballeros de la Soberana y Militar Orden de Malta.

13. Asociación Red De Incidencia Ciudadana (ARIC).

14. “Asociación Museo Comunitario Lovigüisca” (LOVIGÜISCA).

15. Fundación para la Preservación de la Reserva Natural Cerro Apante (FUNDACIÓN APANTLE).

16. Fundación Pasos Abaunza.

17. Academia Nicaragüense de la Lengua.

18. Asociación Instituto Nicaragüense De Codificación (EAN – NICARAGUA).

19. Fundación Impulso.

20. Asociación Para La Promoción y Desarrollo De Los Comités De Agua Potable Y Saneamiento, (Red CAPS).

21. Asociación Instituto De Ingenieros Eléctricos y Electrónicos, Sección Nicaragua O Instituto de Ingenieros Eléctricos y Electrónicos, Sección Nicaragua (IEEE, SECCIÓN NICARAGUA).

22. Asociación de Otorrinolaringología De Nicaragua (AORLN).

23. Asociación Espacio para la Investigación y Reflexión Artística, (ESPIRA).

24. Asociación La Amistad.

25. Asociación Salud y Desarrollo, (S&D).

26. Asociación para el Desarrollo Integral Comunitario de las Familias Nicaragüenses (ADICFAN).

27. Asociación Prosperidad (Thrive) Nicaragua, (APTN).

28. Fundación Marijn Funmarijn.

29. Asociación Red de Desarrollo Sostenible (RDS).

30. Asociación Jóvenes Empresarios por la Democracia, (JED).

31. Fundación INDE-Educrédito.

32. Asociación Alternativa para el Desarrollo Integral de las Mujeres (ADIM).

33. Fundación para la Rehabilitación Walking Unidos (FURWUS).

34. Fundación para el Rescate, Promoción y Divulgación de la Cultura Nicaragüense, (FUNDACIÓN CALMECAC).

35. Asociación Financiera de Desarrollo, (FIDESA).

36. Fundación Civil Instituto de Investigaciones “Mujer y Cambio”.

37. Asociación en Marcha por la Sostenibilidad (EMPSA).

38. Fundación Investigación, Capacitación y Desarrollo Social (INCADESO).

39. Fundación “Flor de María Rizo”.

40. Asociación de Mujeres Estelí Xilonem (AMEX).

41. Asociación Instituto Nicaragüense de Evangelismo a Fondo (INDEF).

42. Asociación Nicaragua Lee.

43. Asociación Red de Mujeres de Condega para la Formación y Desarrollo Integral, (RED DE MUJERES DE CONDEGA).

44. Asociación de Mujeres Nora Astorga.

45. Asociación Escuela de la Comedia y el Mimo.

46. Asociación de Publicadores Católicos, (PUBLICA).

47. Asociación Diocesana de Asesoría Legal y Jurídica, (ADALJ).

48. Asociación de Excombatientes por la Paz y el Desarrollo, (ASOEXCOPADE).

49. Asociación Ministerio Estudiantes Internacionales de Nicaragua (MEINIC).

50. Asociación Centro Para La Formación De Mujeres Campesinas, “Fray Antonino Vaccaro”.

51. Colectivo de Mujeres Constructoras de Condega.

52. Asociación Nicaragüense de Cirugía Plástica y Reconstructiva, (SNCPR).

53. Asociación Centro Especializado de Atención a la Mujer, (CEAMUJER).

54. Asociación de Profesionales para el Desarrollo Agrario, (APRODESA).

55. Asociación “Centro Cosecha de Nicaragua”, (Centro Cosecha).

56. Asociación Nicaragua Ambiental, (Nicambiental).

57. Asociación de Desarrollo Económico Laboral Hotel Camino Real, (ADELHCAR).

58. Asociación Niños Nuevo Amanecer, (Anna).

59. Fundación Vida, Fe y Esperanza, (Fundación VIFE).

60. Fundación Miskita para la Salud, Educación y Bienestar Social, (FUMSEBS).

61. Asociación “Jóvenes Hacia la Solidaridad y el Desarrollo”, (JOVESOLIDES).

62. Asociación Esperanza Nicaragua.

63. Asociación Pro Recreación, Educación y Orientación Juvenil, (APROROJ).

64. Asociación de Campesinos Protectores de Bosawás, (ACAPROBO).

65. Fundación Mano a Mano de Nicaragua.

66. Fundación Civil de Investigación y Desarrollo Rural, (FIDER).

67. Fundación Nueva Era de Nicaragua, (FNE), a la que se la autorizó el cambio de razón social a Fundación Enrique Bolaños (FEB).

68. Asociación Campo Verde para el Desarrollo Comunitario de Nicaragua.

69. Asociación Masaya 2000 Roberto González Rocha, (ASOMA 2000).

70. Fundación Construyamos Hoy el Futuro, (Construyamos Hoy el Futuro).

71. Asociación de Ayuda Múltiple, (A.A.M).

72. Asociación de Horticultores de Sébaco, (ADHORTISEB).

73. Asociación Instituto Nicaragüense para la Promoción y Protección de los Derechos Humanos”, (INIPDH).

74. Asociación Nicaragüense de Nutricionistas y Dietistas, (ANNUDI).

75. Fundación Libertad y Democracia.

76. Asociación Centro de Rehabilitación y Esperanza para Adictos, (CREPA).

77. Fundación de Desarrollo Social y Cultural Nuevos Horizontes, (FUNDESOC).

78. Asociación de Jóvenes Indígenas de la Costa Atlántica de Nicaragua “Likarma”, (Lalma Tasbaya Insin Wahma Tiara Aslatakanka en miskito).

79. Asociación Ecodesarrollista de Oriente y Mediodía, (Ecodesarrolllsta de Oriente).

80. Fundación San Fernando en Desarrollo, (Fusede).

81. Fundación para el Desarrollo de Nicaragua Santo Domingo, (FUDENSAD).

82. Asociación Pro Desarrollo Social de San Rafael del Sur, (Asociación San Rafael).

83. Asociación de Productores del Banano, (Probanic).

