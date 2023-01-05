Over 1,000 Palestinians Receive Eviction Notices

Israel begins home demolitions near Hebron

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Israel’s military has begun demolishing homes, water supplies and olive orchards in Masafer Yatta in the occupied West Bank, near Hebron. This week, Israeli armored vehicles accompanied demolition crews as they razed homes and farms in two villages. Last year, the Israeli High Court of Justice approved the home demolitions, which will uproot more than 1,000 people.

In Washington, D.C., Palestinian American Congressmember Rashida Tlaib tweeted, “Not even one week into 2023, [Israel’s] new far-right apartheid government is moving to ethnically cleanse entire communities — which would displace more than 1,000 Palestinian residents, including 500 children. All with American backing, bulldozers, and bullets.”

