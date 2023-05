By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Palestinian prisoner Khader Adnan has died in an Israeli prison following an 87-day hunger strike. Adnan began refusing food in February to protest his arrest under Israel’s so-called administrative detention program, the policy of holding Palestinians without charge for up to years at a time. Human rights groups say Israel is holding more than 1,000 Palestinians prisoner under the policy.

