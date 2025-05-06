Panama: Editorial on “Urgent Bridges”

At this complex moment Panama is going through, it is the national government that has the capacity to call the country’s forces to dialogue. Roberto Barrios | La Estrella de Panamá

HAVANA TIMES – As the government of Jose Raul Mulino states there is nothing to talk about with the different protesting sectors of Panamanian society, the La Estrella de Panama daily calls for dialogue. We print in full their editorial published today May 6th.

Editorial from La Estrella de Panamá

The country is entering its second week of protests as the grievances against Law 462, which reforms the Social Security Fund (CSS), the signing of the memorandum with the United States [regarding the Canal], and the possibility of reopening the [huge open pit copper] mine have become central points of discontent for various sectors of society.

These issues, some of which have been festering for decades, are compounded by structural challenges such as water shortages, unemployment, inequality, and insecurity, making it even more crucial to establish spaces of convergence that can help ease tensions.

At this complex time for Panama, it is the national government that has the capacity to call the country’s forces to a dialogue in order to address these issues within a democratic framework and include the concerns of all sectors.

Starting from discrediting remarks and closing the door to any conversation from a position of power is a strategy that has historically borne no fruit in the post-invasion era (since 1989); on the contrary, it generates greater distrust toward those in power.

Using security forces to quell public discontent is not the solution. Nothing imposed—by any side—will lead to a lasting and democratic solution.

Mr. President, it is time to ease tensions and urgently build bridges of dialogue before the situation deteriorates further.

———-

