Panama: Sixth Day of a National Strike

Unions and Teachers reject President Mulino’s policies

Protests began Monday morning in various parts of the capital. Photo: Roberto Barrios | La Estrella de Panamá

By Adriana Berna (La Estrella de Panama)

HAVANA TIMES – There were protests in at least seven provinces across the country and incidents of police repression. The government and business leaders reject the strike, while unions demand the repeal of Law 462 concerning the Social Security Fund and denounce the recent memorandum with the US.

Amid chants and banners, various groups voiced their disagreement with Jose Mulino’s administration on multiple fronts, including their rejection of Law 462, which they claim “privatizes” the Social Security Fund, and the memorandum of understanding with the United States, which they criticize as surrendering sovereignty and allowing the construction of foreign military bases.

Thus, unions and teachers’ associations took to the streets with marches and rallies in different parts of the country.

From early morning, various areas in Panama City—such as Vía Israel, Vía Cincuentenario, the South Corridor, Vía Centenario, Transistmica, and Calle 50—saw the presence of members from popular organizations. Some organized marches, while others blocked streets.

On Vía Israel, clashes occurred between workers from the Suntracs Construction Workers Union and and police officers.

Teacher protests were reported in the province of Coclé, with road closures near Penonomé and police intervention.

In Colon, at the Cuatro Altos area, there were gatherings and clashes with police. Meanwhile, in Chiriquí, demonstrations proceeded without incidents.

In Veraguas, there was a significant gathering of the Veraguas Educators Association, which ended in clashes with police and some arrests.

There were also protests in Herrera and in the province of Darien.

“The government in 10 months has generated uncertainty, and every time the president speaks, it’s to try to scare the population,” said Yamir Córdoba, spokesperson for Suntracs.

The Government Response

Meanwhile, Labor Minister Jackeline Muñoz rejected Suntracs’ strike call, labeling it “illegal” and warning that the Ministry of Labor “will not allow” actions that threaten “economic stability.”

Regarding the Ministry of Education, Minister Lucy Molinar announced that classes would resume today and warned that there could be salary withholdings for teachers who strike.

Comptroller Anel Flores also weighed in, stating that he would proceed with issuing and withholding checks if school principals fail to submit lists of striking teachers.

The National Council of Private Enterprise (Conep) also criticized the strike and its effects on “economic growth.”

“We can no longer tolerate street closures or school shutdowns. We cannot allow a few to condemn our youth,” declared Gabriel Diez, president of Conep.

Tear Gas Fired at Journalists and Students

Student and administrative groups from the University of Panama protested within the university grounds and denounced excessive police violence.

“At this moment, there is extreme repression taking place at the University of Panama campus, affecting students, professors, and administrative staff. We condemn these acts, which clearly demonstrate the dictatorial and authoritarian manner in which the current president governs,” they said.

In the morning, the University of Panama Student Federation and other groups marched around the central campus, but later in the afternoon, clashes erupted with police, including the firing of tear gas for crowd control, which affected journalists and students.

First published in Spanish by La Estrella de Panama and translated and posted in English by Havana Times.

